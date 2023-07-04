Mr. Steven Wayne Buckalew, 63 of Carrollton, GA passed away, June 27, 2023 at his residence.
He was born September 20, 1959 in Atlanta, GA the son of the late Robert Clifford “RC” Buckalew and the late Mildred Caldwell Buckalew. He was a Carpenter and Cabinet Installer.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Randy Bivins of Temple, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Allison Buckalew of Taylorsville, GA; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; two brothers and sister-in-law, Cliff and Teresa Buckalew of Big Canoe, Ga.; and Jeff Buckalew of Dallas, GA.
In keeping with Mr. Buckalew’s wishes he will be cremated.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica was in charge of arrangements.
