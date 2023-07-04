Mr. Steven Wayne Buckalew, 63 of Carrollton, GA passed away, June 27, 2023 at his residence.

He was born September 20, 1959 in Atlanta, GA the son of the late Robert Clifford “RC” Buckalew and the late Mildred Caldwell Buckalew. He was a Carpenter and Cabinet Installer.

