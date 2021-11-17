Ralph Stephenson “Steve” Thornton, 72, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, 1100 Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Inurnment will follow
in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted with Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, Georgia.
