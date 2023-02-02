Steve Thomas Burrell of Bremen, Ga., passed away February 1, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born October 24, 1934 to the late Calder Beauregard and Vivian Leola Wingo Burrell, in Newnan, Ga. He is preceded in death by his dear sister and playmate, Edna Virginia Burrell and her husband and his best friend, Robert "Moose" Morris.
He graduated from Bremen High School and attended Southern Technical Institute for two years. He was a retired employee of Hubbard Slacks and a Veteran of The United States Army. He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth "Beth" Beggs (Tom) of Newland, N.C. and Leigh Munson (Stanley) of Newnan, Ga.; granddaughters Sarah Scott (Sam) of Atlanta, GA and Lindsay McCulley (Chase) of Navarre, FL.; great grandson Everett McCulley; nephew Mark Morris (Lisa) and niece Monica Murray (Michael); four great-nephews and his former wife Regina Holbrook Burrell.
