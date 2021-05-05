Steve Hudgins

Steve E. Hudgins, 70, of Carrollton, passed away on May 2, 2021.
He was born on June 13, 1950, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Leroy Denver Hudgins and Ruth Bell Hudgins.
He was a carpenter by trade and used those skills to build the home he and his family shared. He was an honest man with many hunting stories. He especially enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, and vintage Chevy trucks. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Dink Hudgins.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy Gammon Hudgins, of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Shane Reynolds, of Mt. Zion; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Amanda Hudgins, of Mt. Zion; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Donna Hudgins, of Temple, and Tommy and Jane Hudgins, of Bowdon; and grandchildren, Satin Reynolds, Anna Bell Hudgins, Hadley Hudgins, and Ryder Hudgins.
Memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Pastor Ryan Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.