Steven Morris Green, 64, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Light House Full Gospel Church, 2758 Mann Road in Winston, Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m.
The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
