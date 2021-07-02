Mr. Stefoney “Steve” William Gibbs, 72, of Bremen passed away on July 1, 2021.
He was born on January 18, 1949, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of the late Milford Gibbs and Rudine Griffin Gibbs.
Mr. Gibbs was a retiree of Lockheed Martin with 25 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Bleifuss Gibbs of Bremen; children, Michael Gibbs of Buchanan, Cheri Pesnell and Kevin Hardy of Bremen; step-children, Kevin and Rachel Quattlebaum, Remington and Kristen Quattlebaum; sisters, Kay Sterling and Pam Ladd; brothers, Greg Gibbs and Barry Gibbs; grandchildren, Sydney Pesnell, Kinsley Pesnell, Cameron Quattlebaum, Brelyn Gibbs, Braden Gibbs, Ian Gibbs, and Bella Gibbs.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, between 1-2 p.m.
Memorial Services will follow at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Don Hightower officiating.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.