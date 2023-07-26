Steve “Doc” Norton, age 69, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1954, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Edward Norton and Jewell Singleton.
Doc graduated from Carrollton High School and served his country in the United States Airforce. He retired from Georgia Power after working there for 35 years. He was a Christian by faith and loved spending time with his grandson Lane. He supported law enforcement and in his free time, he loved riding his motorcycle and doing yard work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife Mrs. Patricia Norton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his fiancé Sherri Hickman; son, Michael “Rudy” Norton; daughter-in-law Jordan Norton; sister, Pamela Norton; brothers Eddie (Sheila) Norton and Mike (Pam) Norton; grandchildren, Holly Davis, Hayden Davis and Lane Norton, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM from Tabernacle Baptist Church, with Min. Alan Jones officiating. Interment will follow Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery with the American Legion Post No. 143 rendering military honors.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. — 1 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the TSC Alliance Georgia Chapter or the American Legion Post 143.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
