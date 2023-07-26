Steve “Doc” Norton

Steve “Doc” Norton, age 69, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1954, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Edward Norton and Jewell Singleton.

Doc graduated from Carrollton High School and served his country in the United States Airforce. He retired from Georgia Power after working there for 35 years. He was a Christian by faith and loved spending time with his grandson Lane. He supported law enforcement and in his free time, he loved riding his motorcycle and doing yard work.