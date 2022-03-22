Curtis Stepps is one of three names that will be on the ballot when voters go to the polls on May 24 to elect a successor to Donald Nixon who decided to retire from the Carroll County Board of Education after 20 years of service as the District 5 representative.
Former board member Bill Kecskes, who served in the post from 2003 to 2007, and Tom Sizemore, also paid the $50 qualifying fee earlier this month and will be seeking voters' approval on next month's ballot.
Stepps is a customer service specialist for BestBuy and a native of Atlanta. He and his wife, Shanequa, have two children and currently live at 301 Lucy Lane in Carrollton. Currently enrolled at Liberty University he is pursuing a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Secondary Math Education.
He holds various project management certifications, including Six Sigma White and Yellow Belts, in addition to being certified in components of effective learning, learning engagement and workshop facilitation.
When asked why he was running for a seat on the county schools board of education, Stepps said, "Children are the most important group of people on this earth, and without them there is no future."
"Making sure that they are being provided the proper resources and tools is one reason that I decided to qualify," he added.
As for any specific issue that he will be emphasizing in his election run, Stepps said, "I just want to ensure that our schools are being fairly funded and our educators are supported to the best of our abilities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.