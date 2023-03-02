Stephen Joseph Prince

Mr. Stephen Joseph Prince, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born October 26, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Norman Prince and Mrs. Lyda Worley Prince.

Steve transported goods at Sony Music for 27 years. He loved spending time with his family. Steve will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Friday, March 3, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 3
Funeral
Friday, March 3, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
