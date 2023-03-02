Mr. Stephen Joseph Prince, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born October 26, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Norman Prince and Mrs. Lyda Worley Prince.
Steve transported goods at Sony Music for 27 years. He loved spending time with his family. Steve will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Sue Prince, his daughter Vanessa White, his stepdaughter, Shannon Gaines, and his sister Sheila (David) Wilson.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Bro. Terry Harper Officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will be held at Goshen United Methodist Church and the following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Matthew Gaines, Austin Gaines, Alexander Gaines, Randy Curry, Brandon Freeman, Matt Wilson, and Brock Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Taylor, Dan Taylor, David Wilson, Carson Freeman, and Lawrence Deese.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Stephen "Steve" Prince, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.