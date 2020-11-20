Stephanie Calhoun Johnson, 61, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Nov. 13, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 715 Tallapoosa Street, in Bremen. Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020m from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
