Stephanie Elaine Holcombe Allred, 38, of Temple, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request that In lieu of flowers donations be made to Stephanie’s children.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
