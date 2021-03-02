Take a stand against domestic violence, make a positive impact on the community and enjoy one of the top 5K courses in west Georgia at participating in the 19th annual “Step at a Time” 5K road race on Sunday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at the East Carrollton Recreation Center, 410 N. Lake Dr. The race is the main community fundraiser for the Carroll County Emergency Shelter, which serves victims of domestic violence.
The race will be electronically timed by SoleRoots Racing, a local race management company owned by Tyler and Christin Woodard.
“This course is unique to Carrollton," they said. "As the longest running race in the area, the course has gone around the Lake Carroll area for the past 19 years, which predates the Carrollton Greenbelt. Runners get the experience of the Lake Carroll neighborhoods and the rolling hills of the wooded Greenbelt sections all in one course. This event brings the feel of a nice, Sunday afternoon run with friends.”
Catherine Gordon established the race in the early 2000s and directed it for 10 years before turning over leadership to current director Carol Hogan.
“The organizers for the first race set out to host an annual event to benefit the women’s shelter," said Gordon. "In our philanthropic community, it was important that the event not overlap or duplicate other local fundraising events.
"Race organizers knew that corporate sponsorships would be essential, but also wanted an event accessible to individuals who wanted to help in the fight against domestic violence. A structure was established to acknowledge various levels of sponsorships and to provide individual participants with t-shirts, favors, awards, and an opportunity to earn a qualifying time on a certified race course. The community responded with enthusiastic support.”
The traditions Gordon created still mark the race; footprint on the t-shirt, distinctive logo, and the motto “…seeking to conquer domestic violence, a step at a time.” Another unique tradition is the custom pint glass with the “Step at a Time” logo, which is awarded to the top three finishers in each age division.
Martha Boyce is executive director of the women’s shelter. She sees her work as more than a job.
“I am so blessed to be a part of the Domestic Violence Center," said Boyce. "This is a place for women and children to find kindness, safety, programs, counseling and guidance to build a pathway toward a life free from domestic violence. Every day, with assistance from our wonderful community, my staff and I have the privilege of seeing women gain knowledge and hope, while their troubled, frightened children discover happiness by laughing, running, and playing without fear.
"I am proud to live in a community that does not close its eyes to the needs of individuals trapped in the cycle of domestic violence, but has law enforcement, judges, and concerned citizens working daily to find solutions to ensure that all victims have the assistance they need.”
The certified course is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. All community members – not just runners – are invited to participate. Participants can walk the course with friends.
Registration online is at RunSignup – 19th Annual – A Step at Time 5k, or you can register on race day beginning at 1 p.m. Online registration is for $25; price increases after 11:59 a.m. March 6.
Per RunSignup, there will be a COVID-19 plan in place for the safety of participants, volunteers and spectators that will adhere to the CDC guidelines at the time of this race. If needed, there will be wave group start times to eliminate an environment that would create congregating and large, close contact groups.
