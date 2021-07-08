An independent accrediting agency has renewed the certification on the STEM curriculum at Carrollton High School.
Cognia is an educational nonprofit that reviews school operations and awards general accreditation status to school systems.
In the Cognia review, CHS received the “impactful” rating, which was the highest possible, in 14 of 16 standards examined, with the remaining two areas being rated “improving,” the next highest mark.
In the review summary, the agency stated that “it was apparent that CHS is a leader in STEM education”, which is a teaching philosophy that integrates the four disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and math, into a single, cross-disciplinary program.
Focusing on the four subjects offers students real-world instruction, as opposed to typical academic applications and teaching methods.
“The STEM education at the school mirrors what is really occurring in STEM careers,” continued the report. “All students participate in the curriculum, regardless of their academic level.”
According to a press release, Carrollton High School (CHS) received its first STEM certification by agency in 2015, becoming only the 18th high school in the world to achieve this milestone at the time.
Karen Wild, director of School Improvement for Carrollton City Schools, noted that the recent certification was possible due to deliberate school efforts to boost the computer science offerings as well as the STEM department chair Robby Blakemore as the catalyst.
“Blakemore who was the project lead, has implemented efforts to grow the computer science program to a level that prepares students to enter the workforce out of high school or continue with specialized post-secondary training,” said Wild.
“He has worked with administration and staff to increase the number and diversity of students engaged in computer science. He led the system in a vertically-aligned approach to computer science that allows students to experience high school level courses in junior high school which results in a high school experience that parallels post-secondary and career-level learning.”
Blakemore, who was also named CHS Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year, engaged with computer science businesses in the local community and in Atlanta to gain insight for curriculum and performance expectations that alight with today’s workforce.
“He took ownership of the process, making personal contacts with all stakeholders through the effort,” said Wild. “He did all of this in a genuine and kind manner.”
In addition, Ian Lyle, who was recently appointed as CHS principal, was also said to be instrumental in the effort as the former director of the Career, Technical, Agricultural Education program at CHS.
“As we evaluated our programs and compared them to what is needed in the workforce, Computer Science became the obvious focus,” said Lyle. “Mr. Blakemore took the challenge to heart, implemented innovative actions by using app development to engage students to bring more into the fold.
“His work and the work of our other teachers, community stakeholders, and students in the overall accreditation process was impressive and should be commended.”
