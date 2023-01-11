Steely Dan may be one of the most unusual bands to have existed in American Rock and Roll history. Bandleaders Donald Fagen and Walter Becker met at New York’s Bard College in 1967. Once they began writing songs together, they began pitching them to other artists, eventually landing a songwriting deal with ABC Records thanks to their producer Gary Katz. As of 1971, their deal moved them to California.
Realizing their songs were more complicated than most performers were interested in recording, they formed a band to record and perform their music. Fagen sang lead vocals and played keyboards while Becker played the bass guitar in the band. They were joined by Jeff “Skunk” Baxter on lead guitar, Jim Hodder on drums and vocals, Denny Dias on guitar, and David Palmer on additional lead vocals. They got their name from a William Burroughs novel, 1959’s “Naked Lunch”. In the time they recorded their debut album, November 1972’s “Can’t Buy A Thrill”, they had developed a repertoire that included material bridging the gap between Rock, Jazz, Latin, and Rhythm and Blues styles. They managed to create an erudite form of popular music, one that would be ubiquitous for decades onward.
My own exposure to Steely Dan’s music was through the radio. In my youth, I repeatedly heard the debut’s singles, “Do It Again”, released along with the album, and “Reelin’ in the Years” which was released four months later. These two songs are completely different from one another. The ominous tone and medium rock tempo of the former is juxtaposed with the bright, upbeat rolling rhythm of the latter. Both sound like the work of seasoned, self-aware professionals rather than a bunch of young turks potentially manipulated by a creative manager or a ghost writer. In reality, Fagen and Becker were only 24 and 22 when the songs were released. The maturity of their approach stood apart from their musical peers.
“Can’t Buy A Thrill” is the only album by Steely Dan to feature three lead vocalists. Though Fagen was the logical choice for the band’s lead singer, he felt insecure about that role in a live setting. Palmer was brought in to solve this issue, and he sings lead vocals in the verses of “Dirty Work”, a hooky ballad early in the record with horns and a slow tempo highlighting his careful phrasing. He is also lead vocalist on “Brooklyn (Owes the Charmer Under Me)” which features Baxter’s pedal steel playing. He has a mellow, pleasant tone on this song, and in many ways, he seems to be emulating Fagen’s vocal style when he sings. Third vocalist Hodder does a fine job of singing “Midnite Cruiser”. To my ears, he sounds a little bit like early Phil Collins. Even so, it is Fagen whose voice performs all seven of the other songs.
My favorite song on the album is “Only A Fool Would Say That”. The music has a lounge jazz feel that features the band’s guitarists and percussion from legendary musician Victor Feldman. It is one of the best compositions on the record largely because of the arrangement. I especially love the song’s bridge and its chorus. The lyrics take a stab at the utopian, hippie subculture of the era, but fifty years beyond their creation, they ring true as a statement on current society as well. Recognizing that the political philosophers of the times conveniently overlook the working man, they make quite a pointed critique.
“I heard it was you/Talkin’ ‘bout a world where all is free, it just couldn’t be/And only a fool would say that,” Fagen sings.
In an interview with Redbeard featured in November on www.inthestudio.net, Fagen claims that his vocal range was limited when the band began, but he admits that he eventually prevailed as lead vocalist because, as he was the co-writer of the songs, he could deliver the attitude that was originally conceived for the material. Surely this assertion is correct, as Steely Dan’s music is always associated with Fagen’s distinct vocal performances, leaving listeners like me wanting more.
