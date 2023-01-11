Steely Dan may be one of the most unusual bands to have existed in American Rock and Roll history. Bandleaders Donald Fagen and Walter Becker met at New York’s Bard College in 1967. Once they began writing songs together, they began pitching them to other artists, eventually landing a songwriting deal with ABC Records thanks to their producer Gary Katz. As of 1971, their deal moved them to California.

Realizing their songs were more complicated than most performers were interested in recording, they formed a band to record and perform their music. Fagen sang lead vocals and played keyboards while Becker played the bass guitar in the band. They were joined by Jeff “Skunk” Baxter on lead guitar, Jim Hodder on drums and vocals, Denny Dias on guitar, and David Palmer on additional lead vocals. They got their name from a William Burroughs novel, 1959’s “Naked Lunch”. In the time they recorded their debut album, November 1972’s “Can’t Buy A Thrill”, they had developed a repertoire that included material bridging the gap between Rock, Jazz, Latin, and Rhythm and Blues styles. They managed to create an erudite form of popular music, one that would be ubiquitous for decades onward.

