Harvey isn’t very sexy.
And neither is Delores. A night on the town usually involves sharing a fried fish basket for dinner at Captain D’s. If Delores doesn’t seem too full afterwards, Harvey will surprise her by pulling their old Buick into the Dairy Queen parking lot.
Ice cream always makes Delores smile.
Harvey is happy, too. While Delores walks ahead of him, he finds a coupon in his pocket for $1 off any ice cream two days before the expiration date.
For 56 years, Delores and Harvey have spent their Friday nights dining throughout different buffet restaurants and occasionally finding some good Chinese food.
They no longer hold hands. Yet somehow, someway, their marriage continues to thrive.
And, so it goes.
Through life’s ups and downs, they’ve maintained a steadfast love for each other. Their marriage isn’t as interesting as a Kardashian. Besides, they think a Kardashian is a type of plant they once saw at Callaway Gardens.
Real relationships are tough.
Oh sure, they start out with each person walking through La-La Land, but eventually it wears off.
“I remember before we got married, Delores never complained about the way the toilet paper roll was positioned,” said Harvey. “But once we said ‘I do,’ that changed. I turned that toilet paper around the way Delores liked it. And then she found a thousand other things for me to change.”
“Did you change all of the other things?” I asked.
“Heck no,” replied Harvey. “We’d be divorced if I’d changed too much. It’s a whole lot of give and take. She probably will tell you I take more than I give, but I give her a new gown every Christmas and splurge on box of Russell Stover turtles at Valentine’s Day.”
There are always two sides.
Whether it’s deciding which lane to cruise along I-20 or making an important decision, it’s probably best to avoid the extremes.
“Always remember to keep it in the middle of the road,” once advised my friend, the late Jim Albright. “That way you can always steer left or right if you need to.”
Call it the yin and yang of life, just like salt and pepper. We know using too much or too little salt can ruin a good recipe. And the same goes for pepper. If we can’t find balance, trouble may be lurking.
“When we got back from our one-night honeymoon from camping at Lake Weiss, I went fishing the next day,” said Harvey. “Delores didn’t seem to mind at first. So, I decided to go fishing for the next four days. That’s when she decided to reel me in just like I do when I hook a big catfish.
“Oh sure, I still fish—only not every day,” continued Harvey. “And she still goes to her needlepoint class every week to hang out with her lady friends. Here we are 56 years later, still married. I guess I need to send her some flowers.”
In his book “The Prophet,” Kahlil Gibran may have summed up the secret to Harvey and Delores’s marriage when he writes:
“But let there be spaces in your togetherness,
“And let the winds of the heavens dance between you.
“Love one another but make not a bond of love:
“Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.
“Fill each other's cup but drink not from one cup.
“Give one another of your bread but eat not from the same loaf.
“Sing and dance together and be joyous, but let each one of you be alone,
“Even as the strings of a lute are alone though they quiver with the same music.
“Give your hearts, but not into each other's keeping.
“For only the hand of Life can contain your hearts.
“And stand together, yet not too near together:
“For the pillars of the temple stand apart,
“And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow.”
As Delores and Harvey realize their clocks are ticking, they’re at peace knowing they’ve weathered the ups and downs of a marriage that hasn’t always been perfect. But in the end, Harvey still loves to buy Delores an ice cream on Friday nights.
Thank God for coupons.
