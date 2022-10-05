"It is the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Thy faithfulness." — Lamentations 3:22-23.
Although God promised that sinners would have to pay, because of His mercies if you confess your sins, because of His mercy and His faithfulness, He is willing to forgive. Perhaps there is some sin in your life that you thought God would not forgive. His steadfast love and mercy are greater than any sin, and He promises forgiveness.
You don’t have to be perfect to be able to bless someone else. You just need to show up, to love, to give, to care. This world doesn’t need perfection, it just needs you. As you are shifting in age you will begin to realize you are not the same person you used to be. The things you used to tolerate have now become intolerable. Where you once remained quiet you are now speaking your truth. Where you once battled and argued you are now choosing to remain silent. You are beginning to understand the value of your voice and there are some situations that no longer deserve your time, energy and focus. Watch your thoughts, for they become words. Watch your words, for they become actions. Watch your actions, for they become habits. Watch your habits, for they become character. Watch your character, for it becomes your destiny. Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to. Respect is earned, not given. Never forget who helped out while everyone was making excuses.
One day a man was crossing a bridge in life, but was scared so he turned and asked God, “can I hold your hand so I may not fall?” God said, “No, my child, I will hold your hand.”
He asked, what’s the difference? God replied, "If you hold my hand and something happens, you might let go but if I hold your hand, no matter what happens, I will never let you go."
May the Lord hold your hand tightly in all your ways. Never expect to get what you give, not everyone has a heart like you. Sometimes you have to tell the negative committee that meets inside your head to just sit down and shut up. Sometimes you have to stop thinking so much and just let things go. Have faith and it will all work out. STAY POSITIVE!
