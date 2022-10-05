"It is the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Thy faithfulness." — Lamentations 3:22-23.

Although God promised that sinners would have to pay, because of His mercies if you confess your sins, because of His mercy and His faithfulness, He is willing to forgive. Perhaps there is some sin in your life that you thought God would not forgive. His steadfast love and mercy are greater than any sin, and He promises forgiveness.

