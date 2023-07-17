A presentation by the president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce focusing on the state’s shortage of talent will highlight a joint membership breakfast planned for Aug, 15 by the Greater Haralson County Chamber of Commerce and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting will be held on the campus of West Georgia Technical College — Murphy Campus in Waco from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Chris Clark, president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will present a program entitled “The Future of Talent.” His presentation promises to provide attendees with an eye-opening and thought-provoking exploration of the talent shortage currently faced by Georgia. This engaging discussion aims to initiate a dialogue within our community and encourage positive changes for the future.
The topics covered during Clark’s presentation will include an examination of degree programs with the best (and worst) Return on Investment (ROI), an analysis of the demographic challenges confronting hospitals and schools, the urgent need for skilled trade training, and much more.
As Georgia Chamber President, Clark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the event. His unique insights into the state’s talent landscape will shed light on the pressing issues and inspire action-oriented conversations among the attendees.
The Membership Breakfast offers a valuable opportunity for business leaders, professionals, and community members to come together and engage in meaningful discussions about Georgia’s talent ecosystem. By attending, participants can contribute to the ongoing efforts to address the talent shortage and work towards sustainable solutions that benefit both the community and the state.
Event DetailsDate: August 15, 2023
Location: West Georgia Technical College — Murphy Campus, 176 Murphy Campus Blvd., Waco, GA 30182
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.