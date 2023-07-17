Chris Clark - President of Georgia Chamaer of Commerce

Chris Clark

A presentation by the president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce focusing on the state’s shortage of talent will highlight a joint membership breakfast planned for Aug, 15 by the Greater Haralson County Chamber of Commerce and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting will be held on the campus of West Georgia Technical College — Murphy Campus in Waco from 7:30 to 9 a.m.