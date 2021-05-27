The State of Georgia surpassed 18,000 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, when the state health department reported 35 confirmations bringing the total number to 18,021.
However, there were no new coronavirus-related deaths over the past two weeks in Carroll County, but the number in Heard County increased by one to 17.
Carroll’s number remains at 132 since the pandemic began. Haralson’s number of confirmed deaths is still 35.
Also in Georgia, the Department of Public Health’s vaccination dashboard showed Thursday that 32% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 3,291,569 in all. That’s an increase of almost 87,000 since the end of last week.
Carroll County is still at 19% showing full vaccinations, going from 22,123 to 22,755. Haralson County also remains at 19%, even though the number of those fully vaccinated went up to 5,699 (5,584 last week). Heard County is at 15% (from 1,640 to 1,721).
The Department of Public Health added 486 new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests Thursday for 894,892 in the time of the pandemic since March, 2020. Since May 21, there were 15 new confirmed cases in Carroll County for 7,478 total, none in Haralson County (1,720) and one more in Heard County (652).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.