Georgia State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods made a pair of stops in Carroll County on Friday when he visited Carrollton Elementary School where he toured the facility and met with fourth grade students, teachers and administrators.
A group of seven boys and seven girls, known collectively as "Student Ambassadors," greeted the state official and guided him to several classrooms and other areas of the school during his hour long Friday morning tour of the campus located on Tom Reeve Drive in Carrollton.
His visit began in the school's media center where he addressed the assembled Student Ambassadors, Principal Stacy Lawler and April Eidson, school counselor and the staff member who established the student group.
Woods brought a box of books which he handed out to the students present. The paperback contained the United States Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
"It was an honor to have Supt. Woods as our guest," Principal Lawler said.
Woods also visited Villa Rica Elementary School later in the day Friday where he was greeted by kindergarten students who sang the National Anthem.
Woods was joined at VRES by Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan (R-30) and State Representative Jay Collins (R-68). Both Dugan and Collins also addressed the fourth graders, thanking them for a good year and wishing them a safe summer.
Before departing Villa Rica, Woods, Dugan and Collins toured a new 18-classroom addition now under construction to replace the oldest wing at Villa Rica Elementary. Furniture is already being moved into the new building, and the old wing will be razed this summer. Construction will be complete in time for classes in the fall.
Visiting schools across the state is something the former history teacher does at least twice each month.
"I think our school systems in Georgia — our students, teachers, staff, district school leaders, and parents — have done a tremendous job during the past couple of years under extraordinary circumstances," Woods said in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.
