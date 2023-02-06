State School Superintendent visits with CHS's RaLin Academy Class

When State School Superintendent Richard Woods (far right) was in town last week to present a special award to Carrollton High School teacher Marissa Ramos-Santana he took time to visit with students of CHS's RaLin Construction Academy. Pictured on the left in the hard hat is Chris Stone, RaLin Academy instructor.

 SUBMITTED BY CARROLLTON CITY SCHOOLS

While in Carrollton last week to recognize Carrollton High teacher Marissa Ramos-Santana as a recipient of the annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, Georgia State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods took time to learn first hand about CHS's unique RaLin Construction Academy.

Featuring a unique arrangement between a general contractor and a school system, the RaLin Academy is the only one of its kind in the state. The program began a few years ago following a conversation between Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus and Ben Garrett, president of RaLin, concerning the need to develop trade skills locally for the future workforce.

