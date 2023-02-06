While in Carrollton last week to recognize Carrollton High teacher Marissa Ramos-Santana as a recipient of the annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, Georgia State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods took time to learn first hand about CHS's unique RaLin Construction Academy.
Featuring a unique arrangement between a general contractor and a school system, the RaLin Academy is the only one of its kind in the state. The program began a few years ago following a conversation between Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus and Ben Garrett, president of RaLin, concerning the need to develop trade skills locally for the future workforce.
During his visit, Woods spoke with students about what a typical day is like for them in the class. He asked what their plans are for utilizing the skills learned after high school and what their biggest gains have been in the program. The students expressed that one of the main things they have learned is how to work well as a group.
Accompanying Woods on his visit to the RaLin Construction Academy field lab were Carrollton High School construction academy instructor Chris Stone, CCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, RaLin Vice President of Field Operations Andrew Stewart and RaLin PWR Manager Tucker Reynolds who shared their insight and experiences regarding the Academy.
Headquartered in Carrollton and founded by Ray Fulford and his wife, Linda, in 1972, RaLin is one of the largest construction companies of its kind in the southeast. The corporation has spearheaded the building of numerous schools and many cultural, civic and medical buildings, as well as hotels and athletic facilities throughout the country.
Locally, the football athletic complex and 10,000-seat football stadium, RA-LIN Field at University Stadium, and UWG East Commons were constructed by RaLin, as was the Tanner Health Pavillion, City Station and the current incarnation of Carrollton High School, just to name a few local RaLin projects.
A sister company of Ra-Lin, Linco Development, was established to provide property management, realty and development services.
