The Carroll County Government will be the presenting sponsor at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's June Membership Breakfast that will feature a program on the "State of the Cities."
Mayors of Carrollton, Temple and Villa Rica will present an update on their municipalities during the meeting.
The event is scheduled for June 7 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Carroll EMC Robert D. Tisinger Community Center. Tickets can be purchased at carroll-ga.org, $25 for members and $35 for future members.
In other news from the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, the organization will recognize Carroll County Government as the exclusive Blue Diamond Sponsor for the Chamber’s "2022 Chairman’s Circle."
“We are thankful to the Carroll County Government for their generosity in becoming the Blue Diamond Sponsor. We value the support and commitment that the county government has in the growth of our community,” said Dr. Mark Albertus, Board Chairman, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
