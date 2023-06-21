The State Election Board on Tuesday rejected a state takeover of Fulton County elections following a lengthy performance review after a tumultuous 2020 presidential election brought some unwanted national attention to Georgia’s most populated county.

State board members cited improvements in Fulton election operations that included a shakeup in leadership in their reasoning behind unanimously opposing the state takeover. The vote falls in line with a review panel’s report in January that said replacing the county’s local election board would be detrimental to progress made in Fulton during the last couple of years.