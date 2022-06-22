Just over 1,000 Carroll County Democratic Party voters — 1,001 to be exact — cast their ballots Tuesday in their party's closed primary runoff election that determined the party's candidates for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Insurance and Commissioner of Labor who will face their Republican opposition in the Nov. 8 general election.
With one big exception, the Carroll County vote tabulation runoff results showed the same leading vote-getters who topped the vote count in the May 24 Democratic party primary. The following shows Tuesday's final count for Carroll County compared with the candidate's total in May that is indicated in parentheses.
The third figure displayed shows the statewide total. Vote totals were taken from the Georgia Secretary of State's website at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
DEM- LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Charles Bailey- 753 (850) - 162,351
Kwanza Hall- 242 (918) - 95,052
Bailey will face Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan on Nov. 8.
DEM- SECRETARY OF STATE
Bee Nguyen- 837 (1,749) - 197,992
Dee Dawkins-Haigler- 153 (598) - 59,089
Nguyen will face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensburger on Nov. 8.
DEM- COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE
Janice Lewis Robinson- 592 (1,649) - 158,277
Raphael Baker- 375 (1,171) - 90,055
Robinson will face Republican incumbent John King on Nov. 8
DEM- COMMISSIONER OF LABOR
William "Will" Boddie, Jr. - 632 (1,092)- 156,689
Nicole Horn- 354 (920) - 94,998
Boddie will face Republican incumbent Mark Butler on Nov. 8
