The Central Lady Lions and the Heard County Braves each won state softball championships in their respective classifications on Saturday. For Heard County, it was its second in a row. Both teams made it to the final four and into their title games through the winners’ brackets.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Tigers in the pros: Borom makes first career start
- Steven M. Sipple: Frost comment steals the show and other takeaways from Husker luncheon
- Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference
- Frost talks job status, says 'We've got to get the wins. The wins take care of everything'
- 'Another great opportunity' awaits Martinez as he works to shake off four-interception game
- ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Queen Night Rocks — Plus, a Frontrunner Lands in Bottom 2 (RECAP)
- Red Report: No. 2 QB Smothers 'ready' if opportunity arises; CTB on locker room talk; Contreraz's big day
- ‘The Voice’ Knockouts Come to an End as Season 21 Gears Up for the Live Playoffs (VIDEO)
Most Popular
Articles
- Multi-Day Operation yields 45 total arrests
- Man arrested after high-speed drug chase fails
- Three male associates arrested during drug search
- Man arrested for sexually assaulting two women
- Multi-vehicle crash results in minor injuries
- Pine Mountain to star in major motion picture
- James William Langley
- CHS alumni students create scholarship in honor of debate coach
- Caregiver arrested for stealing from hospice patient
- Dillard Allen Buchanan
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.