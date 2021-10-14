Sometimes the word dynasty is thrown around too much in sports.
Other times it fits.
That is certainly the case when it comes to volleyball at Oak Mountain Academy.
Last weekend, the Lady Warriors cruised through the GISA state tournament to sit on top of the volleyball mountain, winning another state title.
It was the third straight for the Lady Warriors who also won the state title in 2020 and 2019.
Along with the victory came several individual accolades including:
Coach of the Year: Jessie Fuller
ALL STATE SELECTIONS
Hollis Engel
Charlotte Milanese
Sophia Newell
Kenzie Reid
ALL REGION SELECTIONS
Hollis Engel
Jenna Guy
Sophia Newell
Kenzie Reid
Raegan Wynn
Honorable Mention All Region:
Grace Meadors
Charlotte Milanese
Anjuli Vavrik
OMA closed out the championship season with a 13-game winning streak and a 32-4 record.
All 32 victories came with either a 3-0 or a 2-0 sweep.
The Lady Warriros also stepped out of GISA action to play and also defeated several GHSA schools.
OMA posted 13 wins against GHSA schools including beating Central three times and Bremen and Villa Rica twice.
The Lady Warriors also defeated GHSA squads South Paulding, Woodland, Cedartown and Newnan twice
Once the Lady Warriros reached the GISA state tournament, they knocked off LaGrange, Augusta Prep and Highland Christian in state finals.
All three matches turned into sweeps by OMA.
In the match against LaGrange the Lady Warriors only surrendered 28 points in the three sets, winning 25-10, 25-6 and 25-12.
Against Augusta Prep, OMA won 25-6, 25-19 and 25-6.
The Lady Warriors also cruised through the championship match 25-21, 25-8 and 25-7.
