Sometimes the word dynasty is thrown around too much in sports.

Other times it fits.

That is certainly the case when it comes to volleyball at Oak Mountain Academy.

Last weekend, the Lady Warriors cruised through the GISA state tournament to sit on top of the volleyball mountain, winning another state title.

It was the third straight for the Lady Warriors who also won the state title in 2020 and 2019.

Along with the victory came several individual accolades including:

Coach of the Year: Jessie Fuller

ALL STATE SELECTIONS

Hollis Engel

Charlotte Milanese

Sophia Newell

Kenzie Reid

ALL REGION SELECTIONS

Hollis Engel

Jenna Guy

Sophia Newell

Kenzie Reid

Raegan Wynn

Honorable Mention All Region:

Grace Meadors

Charlotte Milanese

Anjuli Vavrik

OMA closed out the championship season with a 13-game winning streak and a 32-4 record.

All 32 victories came with either a 3-0 or a 2-0 sweep.

The Lady Warriros also stepped out of GISA action to play and also defeated several GHSA schools.

OMA posted 13 wins against GHSA schools including beating Central three times and Bremen and Villa Rica twice.

The Lady Warriors also defeated GHSA squads South Paulding, Woodland, Cedartown and Newnan twice

Once the Lady Warriros reached the GISA state tournament, they knocked off LaGrange, Augusta Prep and Highland Christian in state finals.

All three matches turned into sweeps by OMA.

In the match against LaGrange the Lady Warriors only surrendered 28 points in the three sets, winning 25-10, 25-6 and 25-12.

Against Augusta Prep, OMA won 25-6, 25-19 and 25-6.

The Lady Warriors also cruised through the championship match 25-21, 25-8 and 25-7.