Bremen had a pair of state track and field champions this year, as sophomore Noelle Hambrick took home first place in the girls’ pole vault, and senior Jake Thompson earned his second consecutive state championship in the boys’ discus throw.
Jake Thompson
Thompson was an outright champion in the discus. Not only did he have one state-championship-caliber throw, but five out of his six throws would have been good enough to earn him the title. Thompson had throws of 158-0, 158-0, 157-8, 159-1, 158-4 and 147-0.
KB Bonds of Oglethorpe County came in second place with a best throw of 148-11.
“Jake was able to pull that feat off because he is the poster child for consistency and hard work,” said head track and field coach Drew Willis.
“There were so many Sunday afternoons that Jake could be found at the track, accompanied only by his father just working on and perfecting his trade. To be great, one has to be in love with the process and not just the allure of the end result.”
According to Willis, Thompson’s personal record in the discus is 165 feet. “Thompson is a coach’s dream. Our throws coach, Dawlon Cole, could confirm. Jake just shows up and works. Day in and day out, he just works,” said Willis.
This is Thompson’s second consecutive state championship in the discus throw. Last year in the state meet, he won with a mark of 155-4 on his sixth attempt.
Said Willis, “The ability to say that you are number one at something is a rare circumstance, and most people never have that opportunity. The ability to say that [you] repeated as number one makes you elite.”
Thompson is a multi-sport athlete at Bremen High School, playing football as well as participating in the throws for track and field. He also placed second in the shot put at this year’s state meet. On the football field, Thompson is a defensive lineman and middle linebacker.
“For Bremen, it shows that our students are our greatest asset, and a small school like Bremen High School depends on its athletes to play multiple sports and not specialize despite the growing pressure to do so,” said the coach.
“I love to see multi-sport athletes excel. Jake excels in track and field and on the football field.”
According to Willis, Thompson plans to enter the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and continue his career as a thrower for their track and field program.
Noelle Hambrick
Hambrick’s state championship was a bit more contested, at least at first.
She and Mallory Peavey from Fitzgerald were the only two competitors who cleared the 9-6 mark, so the deciding factor became who could clear ten feet. Peavey was unable to clear the ten foot mark.
As for Hambrick, it took three attempts to clear ten feet to seal the win. Coach Willis recounted the moment in detail.
“Before sealing the state championship, I could see her frustration building because she had been successful at that height so many times before. There was never any doubt in my mind or hers that the third and final attempt would be a success,” he said
“Noelle simply stepped on the runway, went through her mental checklist, and flawlessly executed a fundamentally-sound vault,” said Willis. “Noelle is a former level-eight gymnast, and she pays great attention to detail with every vault. She just put the bad vaults behind her and executed when it mattered most.”
Once she had cleared the ten-foot mark and wrapped up a first-place finish, she found her groove. Hambrick went on to clear 10-6 on her second attempt at that height and 10-9 on her first attempt at that mark.
She attempted to clear 11 feet following these two clears, but she narrowly missed the mark. Nonetheless, she finished as a state champion.
“Noelle was very close to clearing 11 feet and in fact was very disappointed in her performance despite having sealed the state championship,” said Willis. “She holds herself to a very high standard and I respect her for that. That’s what champions do.”
In reference to the 11-foot mark, he said, “She believes she can get it, and I believe she will get it in the very-near future. I wouldn’t be surprised if she gets it at the Wingfoot Meet of Champions this weekend.”
Willis was accurate in his prediction, as she cleared 11-01.75 in the event this past weekend, coming in ninth out of 15 elite-level competitors.
“I’m sure she will read this, but I have seen her execute an 11’6” jump in practice,” Willis said. “She doesn’t like to talk about it, but I know she’s got it in her! I show her the video from time to time just to get her fired up.”
Describing Hambrick as a person and an athlete, Willis said she was “a great teammate” and “an absolute ball of energy.”
“Noelle obsesses over being great, and that sets her apart from her competition,” he said. “She literally works herself to exhaustion each time she practices pole vault. She has a goal of being a collegiate pole vaulter, and she knows that it takes hard work to achieve her goals.”
