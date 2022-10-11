SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The economic outlook for the state and region, the labor crisis, creating a diversified economy, and building infrastructure will be among topics discussed by the president & CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce when he serves as guest speaker at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s October membership luncheon.
Chris Clark, who has served as president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber since 2010, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Station in Carrollton. The luncheon is being sponsored by SFC Intermodal.
Since mid-March, Clark has crisscrossed the state of Georgia while presenting a program on “The New Georgia Economy.”
The Georgia Chamber leader’s presentation will also provide a forum for citizens to learn more about long-term economic needs and share ideas to improve prosperity for Georgians.
Having served as the president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce since 2010, Clark was previously Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Executive Director of the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, and Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Economic Development, among other positions.
He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and Georgia College and State University.
