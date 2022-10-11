Clark, Chris- President of Georgia Chamber of Commerce

CHRIS CLARK

 

The economic outlook for the state and region, the labor crisis, creating a diversified economy, and building infrastructure will be among topics discussed by the president & CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce when he serves as guest speaker at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's October membership luncheon. 

Chris Clark, who has served as president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber since 2010, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, October from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Station in Carrollton. The luncheon is being sponsored by SFC Intermodal.

Trending Videos