The future of Georgia’s workforce is on the verge of transforming into something unrecognizable, and Chris Clark, president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, says he has the solution.
Tuesday morning, the Chambers of Commerce in Carroll and Haralson counties hosted a joint breakfast and welcomed Clark as their guest speaker.
Clark provided attendees with valuable information for the “Future of Talent” as the workforce begins to transform with new generations taking over. Clark provided an eye-opening discussion on Georgia’s talent shortage and how young people can be shaped into leaders, resulting in positive change for the future.
“I think it’s vitally important for the business community to particularly understand what’s happening in the workforce,” Clark said.
Georgia finished its fourth consecutive year with 1,700 economic development announcements, bringing in large corporations that will help foster infrastructure and innovation. However, the project will require an additional 165 thousand workers.
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce focuses on three areas, including maintaining necessary infrastructure, assisting small businesses, and winning the war for talent.
During his remarks to the Chamber members, Clark explained why the job market is expanding while the number of workers appears to be decreasing. Primary concerns are, according to Clark, a lack of participation and preparedness and the demographic cliff.
“These issues that you’re facing will not go away for the next decade,” Clark said.
According to statistics, there are 3.2 million Georgians who could work, do not. Clark explained the labor participation by comparing the number of job openings to the number of those people who are employed. During the last two decades, the system has lost 10% of its workers. Due to childcare responsibilities, there has been a significant decrease in the number of women in the workforce following COVID.
Clark also discussed the decline in the number of nurses and teachers, with the average span of working being five years and stress being one of the leading causes of departure.
Additionally, Clark said that due to a nursing shortage, elder care is at 75% capacity.
“We have to return dignity to those professions and it starts with the community leaders who say we value teachers, we value nurses, we value public safety professionals and we want you in your jobs,” said Clark.
Clark also noted that in addition to the decline in professions, many individuals entering the workforce demonstrate a lack of preparedness, which begins in the school system. The underlying differences between Millennials and Generation X compared to Generation Z and the Alpha Generation, according to Clark, is the innovative technology that is transforming the way work is completed, as well as a lack of experience gained prior to graduation.
The current unemployment rate is 3.2% and 5.6% for recent college graduates.
“To young men and women who get the degrees, we tell them to go get the skills they need to be successful and are not finding the work,” said Clark.
The time when high school students obtained jobs during school and the summer has drastically changed, resulting in a lack of experience when it’s time for the real deal. Clark encouraged business leaders to get students to apply for internships or apprenticeships, prior to entering college in order to develop those valuable skills.
“Make it a requirement, skill sets, entrepreneur class, internship, apprenticeship, part-time job, volunteer, something that gets them into the real world,” said Clark.
Only 8.4% of Georgia students participate in dual enrollment, Clark stated, and 20% take AP classes with the possibility of not earning college credit. Less than one% receive technical college credit, and 40% graduate with only a high school diploma.
Clark also displayed the “demographic cliff” and generation percentages that will occur by 2025, with Millennials accounting for 40% of the workforce and 30% of Generation Z entering the workforce which combined will bring a diverse style to the workplace.
Furthermore, Clark added, artificial intelligence will begin to take over approximately 20% of low-skilled jobs.
“Every job of the future, hear me very clearly,” Clark said, “will require some type of certification credential degree. You will not be successful with just that high school diploma.”
“And by 2025, there will be almost 70,000 healthcare openings in Georgia and by 2030 it will be 122,000 job openings, that’s a crisis,” he predicted.
Clark encouraged leaders to point those individuals with potential skill sets in the right direction, whether in healthcare or education with 37% of degrees in the United States having a negative ROI (Return on Investment).
When it comes to the Alpha Generation, Clark said that they possess valuable skills, but also lack skills in certain areas. He explained how this generation is hyper-connected but has a short attention span, is independent but lacks socialization, and visually learns but lacks creativity because they were raised in an environment dominated by technology rather than real-world experiences.
Clark said that individuals must be familiar with data, critical thinking, time management, and creativity.
“We have got to start focusing on how we transform these students to make sure they’re productive in our communities long term,” said Clark, “to make sure that we have the workforce of the future.”
