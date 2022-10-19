State Chamber of Commerce President Chris Clark

Chris Clark

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Chris Clark, state president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the featured speaker for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s October membership luncheon Wednesday, shared a myriad of facts regarding the state’s current economy as well as projections for the next five years.

With approximately 120 local business, industrial, education and government leaders in attendance, Clark displayed facts and figures on large screens in the main auditorium at City Station in Carrollton. He covered such topics as the “New Georgia Economy Formula 2030,” “Outlook on the War on Talent,” and “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” Each topic included statistical information related to the state economic forecasts.

