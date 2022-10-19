Chris Clark, state president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the featured speaker for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s October membership luncheon Wednesday, shared a myriad of facts regarding the state’s current economy as well as projections for the next five years.
With approximately 120 local business, industrial, education and government leaders in attendance, Clark displayed facts and figures on large screens in the main auditorium at City Station in Carrollton. He covered such topics as the “New Georgia Economy Formula 2030,” “Outlook on the War on Talent,” and “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” Each topic included statistical information related to the state economic forecasts.
As for the state’s labor force, Clark said that as of August, 2022, Georgia had 300,000 job openings and an unemployment rate of 2.8%. The following fields topped the list of jobs that were available:
- Healthcare — 37,000
- Retail- 21,000
- Hospitality (restaurants, hotels, etc)- 18,000
- Manufacturing- 16,000
- Finance and Insurance- 14,000
- Science and Technology- 12,000
- Higher Education- 5,000
Amazon, Emory Healthcare, Walmart, Elevence Health, Home Depot, and Emory University are each currently looking to hire 1,000+ employees
He also showed predictions for the state’s labor market in 2025:
- Healthcare- 122,000
- Education- 40,000
- Manufacturing- 27,000
- Construction- 13,000
- Logistics- 2,250
In 2030, Clark’s statistics projected jumps in the following top 12 fields:
- Nurse Practitioners- 52%
- Energy- 42%
- Construction- 40%
- Physical Therapists- 35%
- Cyber Security- 33%
- Home Health- 32%
- Management- 32%
- Data Analysis- 31%
- Physicians Assistants- 31%
- Logistics- 30%
- Manufacturing- 27%
- Technology- 25%
As the country’s population continues to age, Clark said that there is no coincidence that more than one-third of fields expected to see high increases in job openings are health-related.
Also by 2030, Clark said that 400,000 job openings will need to be filled as Georgia’s Gross Domestic Product could increase by $68 billion.
“The jobs are out there now,” the economic expert explained, “but over the next 8 to 10 years, the need is really going to increase.”
At that point, Clark said that kids who are just now in the early grades of their education should be guided by their parents to educationally prepare for the job market they will be entering by the time they graduate from high school and college during the next decade.
“Parental interest and guidance in planning children’s futures is paramount,” Clark explaied. “But the importance of teachers and especially guidance counselors should is also extremely important, whether it be post secondary education or direct entry into the job market.”
