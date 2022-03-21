This year, the Statewide Turkey Season has several new changes. The Special Opportunity Season is March 26 and 27, 2022 and is open for youth 16 years of age and younger and mobility impaired persons (i.e. confined to wheelchair, hemiplegia, monoplegia, paraplegia, or single-leg amputation above the knee). Such hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult (18 years or older) who can call but may not take or attempt to take a turkey. The Special Opportunity Season does not apply to public lands unless specified.
Opening day of turkey season is April 2, 2022. On WMAs, VPAs, and National Forests, the turkey season opens on April 9, 2022. Turkey season still closes statewide on May 15, 2022. The statewide bag limit has been reduced this year to 2 gobblers per season, with a 1 gobbler daily bag limit. Additionally, the bag limit on WMAs and VPAs is 1 gobbler per area.
Please refer to the specific WMA, VPA, PFA and State Park Hunting Regulations for their specific turkey season dates. Take special note, some WMA’s that are traditionally open to the public the entire turkey season may now have quota hunts. For example, Paulding Forest and Sheffield WMAs now have two quota hunts each before it is open to the general public. Draw for quota hunts is already completed for the 2022 turkey season.
All turkey hunters 16 years of age and older must have a valid hunting license and big game license. All turkey hunters are required to have a Harvest Record for the current season. Additionally, the harvested turkey must be reported through the Georgia Game Check within 24 hours.
All hunters born on or after January 1, 1961 must successfully complete a hunter education course before purchasing a hunting license. Residents may sign up for an online or classroom course at www.gohuntgeorgia.com.
