For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. ~ Romans 3:23.
All sins separate us from God, but they can all be forgiven. Each of us have our own unique flaw. But it’s the cracks and flaws we each have that make our lives together so very interesting and rewarding. You’ve just got to take each person for what they are and look for the good in them.
Making a friend is an act of grace. Having a friend is a gift. Keeping a friend is a virtue. Being a friend is an honor. Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you. Pray hardest when it is hardest to pray. Life is too deep to describe it; just live it. Walk away from people who put you down. Walk away from fights that will never be resolved. Walk away from trying to please people who will never see your worth. The more you walk away from things that poison your soul, the healthier and happier you will be.
Dr. Seuss says, ‘Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets.’ So, love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get the chance, take it. if it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.
I know this is a week late, but read and enjoy. I thought it was cute.
Funeral Announcement: It is with deepest heartfelt sympathy, I want to inform you about the death of our beloved friend and well known Mr. 2022, he is survived by 12 wives, 52 children, and 365 grand children. The funeral will take place on Saturday the 31st of December at 11:59 p.m. For more information, please contact Bishop January at number 0101-2023. However, his Mr. 2022’s family members asked me to inform you that he accidentally died with all of your problems, sicknesses, disappointments, frustrations, untimely deaths, disgrace, discouragement, failure, and rejection. Yet, his successor, Mr. 2023 asked me to inform you that he is going to compensate you with long life, good health, abundant blessings, peace, joy righteousness, promotion, and breakthrough. In Jesus’ name.
I pray that you have started off this New Year on a good note. Love and Peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.