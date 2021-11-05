The Carrollton Staples recently donated a second round of school supplies to Carrollton City Schools through its giveback program.
This supplies included a variety of items, such as a 3D printer, and 194 individually prepackaged school supply boxes.
“Our local Carrollton Staples has been extremely generous with its abundant donation of school supplies,” said Kelley Law, school social worker for Carrollton City Schools.
“Nick Bailey, the general manager, reached out explaining how they want to support students, teachers, and schools in the Carrollton community.”
Law said the supplies will be distributed among students in need and classroom teachers.
“It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with Mr. Bailey and his dynamic team at the Carrollton Staples,” said Law.
According to Bailey, this was the second year that the Carrollton Staples has participated in the giveback program by donating supplies to schools within the community.
The first round included 270 back-to-school supplies and was given at the beginning of the year.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Bailey. “I feel proud being able to give back to the people in the community.”
