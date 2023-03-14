Heaven gained a new resident on Monday, March 13, 2023, Stanley “Stan” Dale Daniel. He passed in his sleep while a patient at Roswell Nursing & Rehab Center. Stan was born on June 17, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia the son of Elzie Boyd Daniel and the late Denson Daniel.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loyce and Lenell Smith of Waco.

Trending Videos