Heaven gained a new resident on Monday, March 13, 2023, Stanley “Stan” Dale Daniel. He passed in his sleep while a patient at Roswell Nursing & Rehab Center. Stan was born on June 17, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia the son of Elzie Boyd Daniel and the late Denson Daniel.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loyce and Lenell Smith of Waco.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Patricia Smith Daniel of Palmetto; mother, Elzie Boyd Daniel of Bowdon; children, Andrew Dale Daniel of Palmetto and Caleb Benjamin Daniel (Katie) of Ephesus; brother, Scott Daniel (Becky) of Forsyth; two grandchildren, Luke Daniel and Sarah Daniel of Ephesus.
Stan was a sold-out Christian — he lived his beliefs every day. He had a huge Facebook family that he shared scripture and words of encouragement. Stan helped raise hundreds of children through his work as a cottage parent at GBCH. His true love was for special needs children, both at church and summer camps where he was “Stan The Nurse”. He was a Registered Nurse and a Member of Lifegate Church in Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 between the hours of 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. and on Thursday, March 16, 2023 between the hours of 12 p.m. — 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Adams and Reverend Michael White officiating. Jason Robinson, Austin Smith, Kevin Cathcart, Dylan Robinson, Josh Daniel and Isaiah Trusty will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at 5 p.m. in Bowdon City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to GBCH, Camp Hawkins to help fund children with scholarships this summer. Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangement.
