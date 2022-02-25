Stanley Bruce Hall,
76, of Carrollton, died
on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
The family will
receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be
in Carroll Memory Gardens with American Legion Post#143 providing military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
