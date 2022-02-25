Stanley Bruce Hall,

76, of Carrollton, died

on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The family will

receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

Interment will be

in Carroll Memory Gardens with American Legion Post#143 providing military honors.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.



Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Saturday, March 5, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - day Saints
601 Stewart St.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 5, 2022
11:00AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - day Saints
601 Stewart St.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 5
Interment
Saturday, March 5, 2022
1:00PM
Carroll Memory Gardens
914 Stripling Chapel Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
