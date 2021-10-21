Elwyn Stanley Copeland, 79, of South Pecan Street in Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Carrollton, on Sept. 22, 1942, son of the late John Elwyn Copeland and Clara Belle Saxon Copeland. Mr. Copeland owned Copeland Furniture in Carrollton and retired as an insurance manager for American General Insurance.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Payne Copeland; and a brother, Kenneth Copeland.
Survivors include his children, Cindy McCorsley, of Bremen, and Kim and Don Norris, of Tyrone; a sister, Myra and Terry Woodbridge, of Winston; a sister-in-law, Syble Copeland, of Bowdon; grandchildren, Will and Kati Kent, Brett and Alea Kent, Trey Brown, Macy and Colby Wilson; great-grandchildren, Sydney Hannah Kent, Eden Kent, Zealand Kent, Copeland Brown, Camden Kent and Copeland Kent.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Service will be on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Myra Woodbridge, Terry Woodbridge, Brett Kent and Rev. Sid Garner officiating. Will Kent, Brett Kent, Bob Brown, Rick Copeland, Brent Copeland and Luke Chandler will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Shop With A Cop, or the Go Project World. For donations to Project World online go to Projectworldinc.com or make checks payable to Project World and mail to Hightower Funeral Home, 318 Gordon Street, Bremen, GA 30110.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.