Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. 2 Timothy 2:15.
Because God will examine what kind of workers we have been for Him, we should build our lives on His word and build His word in our lives. It alone tells us how to live for Him and serve Him. Believers who ignore the Bible will certainly be ashamed at the judgment. Consistent and diligent study of God’s word is vital.
Did you know that when you carry your bible satan gets a headache, or when you open it, he collapses, or when he sees you reading it he loses his strength, and when you stand on the word of God, Satan can't hurt you?
Everything God is doing in you and through you right now is in perfect preparation for the future. People died last night who had plans for today, but you are alive. So, tell God thank you!
He took care of me yesterday, He’s taking care of me now, and He’ll take care of me tomorrow. The greatest prison people live in is fear of what others think. But remember, you can’t get to Heaven by putting other people through hell. Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be. God knows what He is doing. The enemy will always fight you the hardest when he knows God has something great in store for you. Faith is not believing that God can, it’s knowing that He will. When we realize that we may never understand certain things in life, we just have to put it in God’s hand and just trust that he’s doing the best for us. Stupid is knowing the truth, but still believing the lies.Snoopy says when you see something good in someone, tell them. It may only take a second of your time but for that person, it may be a lasting memory of joy.
I’m slowly learning that if I react, it won’t change anything. It won’t make people suddenly love and respect me, and it won’t magically change their minds. Sometimes it’s just better to let things be. Let people go, don’t fight for closure, don’t ask for explanations, don’t chase people, and don’t expect people to understand where you are coming from. I’m slowly learning that life is better lived when you don’t center it on what’s happening around you and center it on what’s happening inside you instead. Work on yourself and your inner peace and you’ll come to realize that not reacting to every little thing that bothers you is the first ingredient to living a happy and healthy life. Do you agree with this?
My body sometimes feels sore, but it works. I don’t sleep well most nights, but I do wake up to fight another day. My wallet is not full, but my stomach is. I don’t have all the things I ever wanted, but I do have everything I will ever need. My life is by no means perfect, but it’s my life and I’m happy. May God continue to bless you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.