Carrollton Trojans - Quarterback James McCauley was 13 for 30 for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception

Carrollton Trojans - Ace Williamson caught four passes for 72 yards

Carrollton Trojans - Grant Briscoe caught four passes for a touchdown and 48 yards.

Bremen Blue Devils - Brooks Hardie threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Blake Matthews

Bremen Blue Devils - Blake Matthews caught a 68-yard touchdown pass

