A 48-year-old Bremen man was arrested by deputies Sunday after finding a stabbing victim in his vehicle.
Wiley Garner was arrested by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies on one count of aggravated assault.
Deputies responded to a 911 call to a residence in Temple where a woman told law officials that her husband had been stabbed and that the assailant placed the man in his pickup truck.
A deputy was able to stop the truck while traveling down Bar J Road from Hwy 78, and when he approached the driver, later identified as Garner, the deputy saw that he had a large bruise on the right side of his forehead and blood on his face.
Garner told deputies that there was another person in the back of the truck. That’s when the deputy found the 911 caller’s husband, lying in the bed of the truck covered in blood with a shirt over the top of him.
Garner told the deputy that he saw the victim “on the ground getting beat up by two black males” and that he tried to intervene, causing the two men to attack him as well.
At the sheriff’s office, an investigator met with Garner, who admitted to deputies that he had lied about seeing the victim, identified as Greg Cohran, being attacked by several people on the side of the road, and claimed that the victim directed him on what to say.
During this interaction, the investigator observed that Garner’s clothes were covered with dirt and blood, he had bruises on his face and leg, and cuts and abrasions on his legs and face.
“[The investigator] noticed it was apparent Wiley Garner had been involved in a fight,” said sheriff’s office officials.
The victim, who was unconscious when he was found, was taken to Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica and was still recovering as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It should be noted that the victims tires were cut and that if deputies had not acted quickly to stop the vehicle and tend to the victim, this could have possibly been a homicide case where the victim bled out,” said sheriff’s office officials.
Garner was denied bond and is in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
