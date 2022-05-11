The suspect in a stabbing at Alexander High School turned himself in Tuesday evening.
Portia Lake, public information director for Douglas County Schools, confirmed the suspect was in custody and said the sheriff’s office is not looking for any other suspects.
Superintendent Trent North said in an email Tuesday night to parents that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation into the incident, which involved one Alexander student stabbing another student just before classes began Tuesday morning.
“There is a lot of speculation about what occurred today,” North said. “And the reality is that until the investigation is complete we will not fully know. When any situation is turned over to the sheriff’s office, the school district must follow the guidance provided by them. Oftentimes, that means not all details can be shared immediately. It might be because it will impact the investigation, or it might be because the person behind it is a young person. The district communicated with staff and all Alexander High School families when new information was provided that could be shared, even as the investigation is underway.”
North said the incident between the two students started over the weekend away from campus. He called what happened Tuesday “unacceptable.”
Alexander Principal Chris Small said in an email to parents that Tuesday’s stabbing was an “isolated incident.”
And he assured parents that “we will work through this together.”
“If your child is struggling, afraid, or needs additional support, remember our professional school counselors are available,” Small said.”
Alexander was on lockdown for about two hours Tuesday morning after the stabbing. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, ran from the school on foot and a manhunt, that included helicopters, stretched over the next roughly 12 hours before he turned himself into the sheriff’s office.
Worried parents lined Alexander Parkway to pick up their children once the lockdown ended around 10:15 a.m. Neighboring Bill Arp Elementary was also placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, Lake said.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and his name and condition were not released as of Tuesday night.
Douglas County Schools Police Chief Tracey Whaley said the stabbing happened near the school cafeteria and was captured on school surveillance video.
Whaley said that rumors on social media about a gun being involved were not true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.