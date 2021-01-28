The annual Valentine Luncheon at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church may have been canceled this year, but church leaders came up with a unique solution to raise funds for the church’s outreach ministry.
For more than 20 years, the ministry held a Valentine’s Luncheon featuring pans of chicken casserole ahead of the Feb. 14 holiday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the limits on large gatherings, church leadership decided not to host the event this year.
But the members of the St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church Women group are inviting the community to continue their support of the outreach by making donations to the ministry through a different kind of event.
With each $15 donation made by Feb. 11, non-St. Margaret’s donors will earn an entry into a drawing for one of eight gift baskets containing prizes from local businesses, such as Trillium Vineyards in Bremen and Udderly Cool Creamery in Roopville. Door prize drawings will be held Feb. 12.
The first 200 donations of $20 or higher will qualify donors to receive a copy of the St. Margaret Episcopal Church Women’s “Feeding the Flock” cookbook, Outreach
