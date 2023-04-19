Twenty-years ago on Jan. 22, 2003, a group of local citizens established an organization that brought a new focus and a renewed love for the arts to Carrollton and surrounding communities.
Today, the 20th anniversary celebration of the beginning of the Carrolton Artist Guild kicks off a varied array of events that will stretch into mid-October.
An opening reception for the 2023 Artist Guild Show, "Local Connections," is scheduled today, Thursday, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts from 5 to 7 p.m. The activity will provide an opportunity for citizens to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and take advantage of opportunities to purchase locally created works of art.
According to the Artist Guild's promotional notice on the event, the art on display will reflect the stories, culture and settings of the surrounding area, giving fresh perspective on the community, personal connections, subjects, and landscapes that are unique to Carroll County.
Also today, the popular "Art Takeover" returns to downtown Carrollton as area artists display their creations on Adamson Square from 5 to 8 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for art lovers to casually stroll around the Square's quadrants and meet artists, explore shops, enjoy a meal at one of the several restaurants, see art demonstrations and listen to live music.
Additional Art Takeovers are scheduled for a pair of Thursdays, June 15 and August 17.
Flipping the calendar to the month of May will show one of the best attended downtown Carrollton events of the year when the annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival is planned for Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And there are more events coming up later in the year. Shortly after the leaves begin to turn in the fall, another activity which brings throngs of people to Carrollton returns. The 2023 Arts Festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15. The Artist Guild of Carrollton, the Festival Committee and volunteers are already making plans put on another fall spectacle to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this event.
Exhibitor applications for the 2023 Arts Festival can be obtained by going to Zapplication.org. The deadline is June 14. For more information, contact Don McWhorter at potterysong@yahoo.com or call 616-821-0793.
Then on Thursday, October 20 from 5 to 9 p.m., "Carrollton Art on Tap" is scheduled when art, music, specialty drinks and dining alfresco will be featured on the quadrants of Adamson Square. Visitors can check out local artists and vendors while sipping and dining at downtown eateries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.