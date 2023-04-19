Springtime and The Arts

Beginning today from 5 to 8 p.m. on Carrollton's Adamson Square is the first of three "Art Takeovers" during the spring and summer that will feature art displays and demonstrations and live music. Pictured above is a scene from a 2022 Art Takeover.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Twenty-years ago on Jan. 22, 2003, a group of local citizens established an organization that brought a new focus and a renewed love for the arts to Carrollton and surrounding communities. 

Today, the 20th anniversary celebration of the beginning of the Carrolton Artist Guild kicks off a varied array of events that will stretch into mid-October.

