Springtime may be best associated with blooming flowers, but it is also a time for art, music, and a wide variety of other activities that will appeal to people of all ages and interests.
The months of April and May are particularly busy months with the calendar dotted with an array of events, highlighted by the popular "Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival" on Saturday, May 7 that will draw hundreds of people to Adamson Square and the surrounding area in downtown Carrollton.
First up, however, will be the "Spring Market" today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the grand opening of a new business in town, Glam House & Company. Located in the southern manor-style house on Bradley Street built in 1910 by Thomas Bradley, later known as the Stallings House, a diverse array of arts and crafts is featured.
Scheduled musical events and other performances this spring at the Carrollton Center for the Arts will include:
"She's a Rebel"- A musical celebration and tribute to some of the greatest female singers and songwriters of all time with the all-female cast and band telling the story of the music industry and the struggles and challenges faced by legendary female vocalists, presented by Buicetennial Productions. (April 22, 7:30 p.m. / Tickets $18 Adults and $10 Youth- 12 & Under)
Carrollton Jazz Orchestra Spring Concert- jazz tunes from the Afro-Cuban tradition, including works by Stan Kenton, Count Basie and others. (April 28, 7:30 p.m. / Tickets $15 Adults and $10 Youth- 12 & Under)
Matilda, The Musical- the Broadway musical presented by Carrollton's Youth Theatre directed by Clara Thornton (May 6, 7 p.m. and May 7, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. / Tickets $15 Adults and $10 Youth- 12 & Under)
Wind Ensemble Spring Concert- featuring the music of George Gershwin directed by Terry Lowry, the group continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary and will be part of the CWE's first recorded album (May 12, 7:30 p.m.)
Alice in Wonderland- performed by the dance program at the Carrollton Center for the Arts (May 14, 2 and 7 p.m / Tickets $10)
Kids Camp Performance of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"- Disney classic performed by kids (July 19 at 6 p.m./Tickets $5)
Kids Camp Performance of "Hamlet Hears a Who"- Shakespearean classic as Dr. Seuss would have written it (July 15 at 6 p.m/Tickets $5)
"School of Rock"- based on the film and with a rocking new score from Andrew Lloyd Weber (July 28-30, 7 p.m. and July 31, 2 p.m. / Tickets $15 Adults and $10 Youth (12 and under)
For additional information go to www.carrolltonarts.com or call 770-838-1083.
To purchase tickets on line, go to cprcad.myboxoffice.us, click on the performance of your choice, and select from available seats.
