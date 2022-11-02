Last Sunday, October 30, Stockbridge Amphitheater hosted a throwback to the early 80’s in the form of a fantastic concert from Rick Springfield and support act Tommy Tutone. The event was rescheduled from its original date of August 6 when Springfield, Men At Work, and John Waite were on Springfield’s “Working Class Dog 40th Anniversary Tour” at the venue.

Due to lightning issues on that August date, only Waite had been able to complete his set, an impressive mix of his own solo material, songs from his early career in The Babys, and later from his tenure in Bad English. He had closed that set with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love”, demonstrating his ability to rock harder than perhaps fans of his ballads, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile”, might have anticipated. My friends and I who attended felt we were lucky to see him, even if Men At Work were cut short after two songs, and we were told that Springfield would work out a return date. We had waited over an hour for the lightning to clear, but like swimmers hoping for better results in order to return to a pool, it was not to be. On Sunday, however, the show went on as planned, though I spent the evening in my rain suit. I was prepared, but thankfully so were the evening’s acts.

