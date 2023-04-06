RECYCLE AND RENEW

Keep Carroll Beautiful sponsors many recycling events and associated activities throughout the year, including several opportunities during the upcoming weeks. A tire-recycling co-sponsored by KCB and Southwire for the benefit of citizens of Carroll County is scheduled Saturday, April 15 thru Saturday, April 22 at the Simonton Mill Road Convenience Center in Carrollton.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH / TIMES-GEORGIAN

Spring is time of renewal and what period of the year is more appropriate for recycling?

Keep Carroll Beautiful is doing its part by sponsoring several events during the coming weeks that will not only improve the county's landscape and protect the environment, but also provide opportunities for county citizens to appropriately dispose of a wide variety of materials that are no longer needed.

Trending Videos