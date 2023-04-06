Spring is time of renewal and what period of the year is more appropriate for recycling?
Keep Carroll Beautiful is doing its part by sponsoring several events during the coming weeks that will not only improve the county's landscape and protect the environment, but also provide opportunities for county citizens to appropriately dispose of a wide variety of materials that are no longer needed.
These upcoming events include:
Electronics Recycling - April 22/9 a.m. - 1 p.m
Locations: Southwire Campus, 1 Southwire Drive, Carrollton and Villa Rica V-PLEX, 2200 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica
This is an amnesty collection event held twice per year that is open to all residents of Carroll County. Participants an drop off old, broken and/or unusable electronics in the designated location, and Keep Carroll Beautiful ships the material to an Atlanta recycling facility. It is held in partnership with Southwire and the Carroll County Solid Waste Department.
Household Hazardous Waste - May 20
Location: OFS Parking Lot, 399 Adamson Industrial Blvd, Carrollton
Acceptable Items: aerosols; latex paint in cans; lead acid alkaline, niccad, and lithium batteries, mixed solvents, propane (camp size only), metallic mercury, mercury debris, solid and liquid pesticides, alkaline cleaners, long fluorescent bulbs, acid cleaners, oil filters NH solids and liquids (fertilizers) and fire extinguishers.
Non-Acceptable Items: propane (grill size)- propane tanks can be taken to SLM Recycling in Carrollton and disposed as metal scrap; compact fluorescent and CFL/curly bulbs can be taken to any Home Depot or Lowe's store and recycled for free; and rechargeable tool batteries that can also be taken to any Home Depot or Lowe's store and recycled at no charge.
This a post-tax season document collection event that is partnered with American Document Securities to shred and destroy sensitive files beyond reconstruction and dispose of them securely in an environmentally friendly mater.
Location: OFS Parking Lot, 399 Adamson Industrial Blvd, Carrollton
Spring Tired of Tires - June 3 - 10, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Simonton Mill Road Convenience Center, 439 Simonton Mill Road, off of Highway 166 West- Bowdon Highway outside Carrollton.
Note: up to 10 tires will be accepted free, no rims, additional tires $5 each to paid at the time of drop off.
More collections collections in Carrollton and Villa Rica are planned in the coming months. Details will be released at a later date.
Keep Carroll Beautiful partners with Carroll County Government and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to host this recycling event. The project is partially funded by the STAR EPD program grant which supports the collection and recycling of passenger vehicle tires in Carroll County.
