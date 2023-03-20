MAY FEST

When Mayfest, one of Carrollton's most popular annual events, arrives on May 6, hopefully the sky will be as blue and the temperature as warm as they were in 2022.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Although spring officially arrive at 5:24 a.m. Monday morning, thermometers  didn't get the message as they dropped to freezing on Monday night.

Forecasters, however, are calling for warmer temperatures during the remainder of the week and into the weekend with the mercury projected to hit the 80-degree mark Friday and Saturday.  

