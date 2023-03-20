Although spring officially arrive at 5:24 a.m. Monday morning, thermometers didn't get the message as they dropped to freezing on Monday night.
Forecasters, however, are calling for warmer temperatures during the remainder of the week and into the weekend with the mercury projected to hit the 80-degree mark Friday and Saturday.
And something else has also obviously sprung---pollen. The Weather Channel reported Tuesday that the pollen count jumped to "High." Projections for today and Thursday up the scale to "Very High."
Also, rainfall is in the forecast for late Friday and especially on Saturday with an 89 percent probability. But take heart, if you are planning to attend any of the following functions, most of them are indoors.
But even with some cold temps and rainy skies for a few more weeks, springtime is still officially here. Meanwhile, calendars are beginning to fill with a varied array of activities for all ages and interests as longer days and warmer days beckon.
High school proms and graduation ceremonies highlight the list of events as spring winds down and summer officially begins on June 21, but a traveling exhibition of
Note: Unless otherwise noted, the Carrollton Center for the Arts, located at 251 Alabama Street, is the site for the following events that are scheduled during the next several weeks. To purchase tickets in advance, either visit the website, cprcad.myboxoffice.us, or in person at the Center's box office. For more information, call 770-838-1083.
Carrollton Jazz Orchestra Spring Jazz Concert - 7:30 p.m.
Reserved Seating $15/$10 Youth (12 and under)
"An Evening of Prose, Conversations with the Muse"
Reserved Seating $15/$10 Youth (12 and under)
A collaboration between the Carrollton Writers Guild and the Carroll County Community Theatre to present an originally created by local authors.
The Last Supper Exhibition
Depot on Bradley - Tickets $20 for adults with reduced prices for children ages 12 and under and large groups. To purchase tickets in advance, go to cprcad.myboxoffice.us or call 770-838-1083.
Spring Break- Carroll County and Carrollton City Schools
Local Voices: An Evening of Poetry
"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella"
April 12-15, 7:30 p.m. / April 15 & 16, 2 p.m.
$15 Adults/$10 Youth and UWG Students with University ID
"Community Chorus Celebration Concert: It's a Grand Place for Singing"
April 21, 7:30 p.m. / April 22- 2 p.m., $10
Carrollton High School Prom
Mt. Zion High School Prom
Villa Rica High School Prom
Carrollton Wind Ensemble Spring Concert
Once Upon a Time Dance Showcase
Carrollton High School Graduation- 7:30 p.m., Grisham Stadium
Oak Mountain Academy Graduation- 10 a.m., OMA Gym
Bowdon High School Graduation- 8 p.m., Warren P. Sewell Field
(in case of inclement weather ceremony will be held a Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center)
Mount Zion High School Graduation- 8 p.m. - Donald L. Nixon Stadium
(in case of inclement weather ceremony will be held a Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center)
Villa Rica High School Graduation- 7 p.m. - UWG Coliseum
Central High School Graduation- 7 p.m. - UWG Coliseum
Temple High School Graduation - 7 p.m. - UWG Coliseum
