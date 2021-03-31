It’s spring break time, and Villa Rica has a free community event this weekend.
It will start at noon Saturday, April 3 at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, 1605 Highway 61.
An Easter Egg hunt, a live DJ, and family-friendly wrestling entertainment featuring former WWE Guests, and food vendors will be on hand, with a whole lot more. And there will be a chance to win a Nintendo Switch with a $1 ticket.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a blood drive in memory of Daniel and Myrna Steele. Appointments cand be made through redcrossblood.org; sponsor code “steele” under “find a blood drive.”
This spring break event is sponsored by Thornton Road Hyundai, the Youth Development Council of America, M.E.N.S. Wear Inc., Work Source Georgia, the City of Villa Rica and others.
Free e-tickets to the event are available through the Eventbrite website; for further information, contact the city’s Parks and Recreation department, 770-459-7011.
Masks are recommended for the event to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
