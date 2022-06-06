Following long-time head coach Trent Bianco’s move to Carrollton High School, Heard County High School named former assistant Tyler Spradlin as head baseball coach for the upcoming year.
Spradlin is a Brave through-and-through, as he graduated from Heard County back in 2011, and he has taught a variety of science classes at the school since 2016.
His wife of three years, Jasmine, is also a Heard County graduate.
Spradlin has coached baseball and football for the past five years at HCHS, as well as coaching girls basketball in his first year as an employee at the school.
“I think surrounding myself with great coaches and being able to bounce ideas off of them is what I’m most excited about as being the head coach now,” he said. “Not that that is any different from how Trent did things, but I love the connections and relationships with the coaches and players that you make and ideas on how to make this program better day in and day out.”
Spradlin played college baseball at Young Harris College for two years until he transferred to the University of Georgia to earn a Bachelor of Science in the field of Biology.
After graduating college, Spradlin said he worked at Tanner hospital for a few months before coming back to Heard County High School to teach and coach.
Spradlin moves into the head coaching position following the departure of longtime head coach Bianco, who spent nine years as the head of the baseball program.
“I would like to thank Trent for allowing me to join the staff when I came back to Heard and showing me how an awesome program is to be ran,” said Spradlin. “He not only was somebody I coached with for the past five years, but he’s also one of my best friends. I am excited to see where his new opportunity takes him in the future.”
Like any coach, Spradlin brings his own unique style to the program.
“My coaching style is high energy all the time. I feel that if you want your players to play with intensity and energy, then you must show that yourself. I feel that we will be high energy at practice with tons of reps being gained and that style of play will hopefully be expressed and translated when it comes to our actual games.”
Spradlin outlined his general plans for the upcoming edition of Heard County’s baseball program, saying, “The plan moving forward for our guys is to push getting bigger, faster and stronger during the off-season. That is a huge key to success.”
“We will also use multiple avenues of competitions to push that concept as well. Competing is gonna be big for us during the off-season and in practice, so when we get to the games, there will be nothing different and we can be comfortable and not allow moments to get too big.”
Spradlin says he is not sure there will be any changes to the program that will be visible to the outside world, seeing how well the program has been run as of late.
“Obviously, every coach has quirks and things that they want to do to make it their own, but for the most part, we just want to keep growing the program and maybe add a few new traditions and plans along the way.”
