Early voting for the Carroll County SPLOST referendum started in February, with voters deciding whether the 1% special purpose tax can continue for the next six years.
The special purpose tax option sales tax is a 1% tax used to fund capital outlay projects proposed by the county and her cities.
It is applied to virtually all purchases made in Carroll County from residents to visitors.
It was estimated that the continuation of the SPLOST will generate an estimated $119 million for Carroll County and her cities, said Communications Director, Ashley Hulsey.
Hulsey added that Carroll County would receive approximately 62% of that revenue, or $73.6 million. The other 38% of that revenue is shared by the cities.
Carrollton officials anticipated collecting $26.3 million, with a wish to divide the revenue into four categories of projects: fire, parks and recreation, engineering, and police equipment.
The city also planed to use $8.1 million to make renovations to the city’s senior center and improve the tennis facility at Lakeshore Park.
Bowdon city officials anticipated collecting $2.2 million in SPLOST revenue, with intended use for a variety of projects, ranging from roads and bridges to historic preservation and parks.
Temple anticipated collecting $4.5 million, with a wish to divide the revenue into seven categories: the Temple Senior Center, recreation, public works, public safety, sewer, economic development, and equipment/ vehicles.
Villa Rica officials anticipated collecting $9 million , which they said they would use to fund four categories of projects: transportation, recreation, economic development, and public safety.
Whitesburg and Mount Zion officials also had plans for their shares of the revenue. And with a portion of Bremen being inside of Carroll County, the city anticipated collecting $600,000.
‘YES’ VOTES CARRIED
Carroll County voters approved the continuation of the 1% SPLOST referendum, with a final, unofficial vote of 2,746 in favor and 618 against.
According to county election officials, the county has approximately 87,836 registered voters.
The vote means that the county can continue to charge a 1% tax to virtually all retail sale in the county, the revenue of which will fund numerous capital projects across the county and within its municipalities.
The term of the SPLOST is six years, and the current iteration of the SPLOST was set to expire at the end of March.
Although each county anticipated a certain percentage of the revenue, the actual amount depends on the health of the national economy.
Originally set for last year, the referendum was delayed because of the pandemic.
Had the SPLOST failed, the county would have had to wait one year before putting it on the ballot again.
In the meantime, the county and municipalities would have had to consider how to deal with the loss of the revenue stream, even if that meant raising property taxes.
The remaining revenues from the SPLOST will be allocated among the county’s seven municipalities according to a formula primarily based on population.
