In the 16 months between July 2019 and November 2020, Carroll County repaved about 19 miles of roads. That’s far short of the 1,100 miles of roads inside the 500-square mile county, but without SPLOST dollars even that much might not have been paved.
The county spent some $1.86 million on road repaving from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or about $90,000 per mile. Road work is a necessary but extremely expensive part of operating a county; paving is only part of the costs.
Over the course of the current six-year SPLOST term, county officials say they have spent $4 million in revenue for gravel. Each mile of paved road required $10,000 in reflective thermoplastic striping. The 1% sales tax also paid $750,000 for culverts and $400,000 in herbicide to keep roads clear of standing water and weeds that can obstruct the view of oncoming traffic.
The county does not set these costs, but must meet them to maintain the safety of the roadways that carry their citizens to work, to school, or wherever else they travel. These funds, of course, come from taxes, and for the past 34 years, SPLOST dollars have been making sure that property owners have not been footing the bill.
On Tuesday, Carroll County voters will be asked to go to their precincts and continue the SPLOST for another six-year term. The tax adds one cent to the cost of virtually all retail purchases in the county, no matter who makes that purchase. Many of those purchases are by county residents, but officials say up to 30% of those sales are to people from outside the county, even outside the state.
The better the economy does, the more money is generated through the sales tax.
The revenue is collected by the county and then divided among its municipalities according to a formula based on their population, and what services the governments share. It does not pay for salaries or other expenses paid through the county or a city’s general fund.
If the new iteration of the tax is approved, county officials anticipate collecting at least $119 million in total revenue over the next six years. If not, county officials have estimated that the county’s millage rate would need to increase by 6.13 mills annually — or 36.78 mills over the next six years — to make up the revenue generated by the SPLOST.
There is some concern that the tax may not pass. Tuesday's vote follows a particularly long election season in which voters were bombarded by campaign ads. What’s more, the SPLOST referendum was delayed by the pandemic until March 16 and the current iteration of the SPLOST expires at the end of this month.
If renewal of the SPLOST fails, county and city officials will need to start dipping into their general fund budgets to repair roads, bridges, and other capital projects. The SPLOST cannot be on the ballot again for a year if it fails. That means some projects, like a new county headquarters building, may not get completed, or property taxes may need to go up, city and county officials have told the Times-Georgian.
Another alternative would be massive cuts in government services.
At a Dec. 8 Villa Rica City Council meeting, City Manager Tom Barber laid out the stakes for that city should the referendum fail.
“This is a big deal,” he told council members. “That money represents $9 million over six years, which, for us to reduce our spending by $1.5 million a year, to replace that in the general fund, would require us to cut the general fund spending by more than 10%.”
Nearly half of that $9 million in anticipated revenue for the new SPLOST is earmarked to fix Punkintown Road, one of the city’s most heavily traveled roads that needs some serious repair. The road links Interstate 20 to State Highway 61 and needs a proper roadbed as well as wider shoulders in some places.
County voters have approved continuing the SPLOST each time it has come up for renewal since it was first levied in 1987. As such, the SPLOST has paid for numerous projects for the benefit of county and residents, including new parks, new recreation facilities, and new buildings. SPLOST revenues have paid for more mundane things like sidewalks, stormwater maintenance, and all types of construction, major and minor.
The county has $73.6 million in projects planned with this revenue, while the cities each have their own proposed projects. Carrollton has $26.3 million in proposed projects, including a replacement fire station on Central High Road.
Temple city officials anticipate collecting $4.5 million in SPLOST revenue. Among their projects are renovations to the Temple Senior Center and recreation facilities.
Bowdon officials have $2.2 million in projects planned in several categories ranging from roads and bridges to historic preservation.
Mount Zion leaders are anticipating $1.8 million, which will be used for six project categories: roads, police, water, recreation, economic development, city administration and police. Whitesburg anticipates spending $630,700 in SPLOST revenue.
Roopville and Whitesburg residents also have a stake in the success of the SPLOST, as their leaders have planned projects for the revenue they anticipate over the next six years.
The county will receive the largest share of the revenue, about 62% or an estimated $74 million over the term of the SPLOST. County leaders have planned many projects for those funds, most of which will be spent within its communities and add to their projects.
The county has earmarked $22 million for public safety and the fire department. That will enable them to cycle out high-mileage vehicles and purchase replacements, some of which are quite expensive. According to data provided by the county, a fully equipped fire engine costs $600,000. A new ladder truck can cost up to $1 million.
Equipment and machines that don’t have flashing lights also carry a high price tag. Paving equipment, including a roller, asphalt spreader, and tar wagon, costs $500,000. A dump truck costs around $200,000. A trailer to haul around the county’s inventory of heavy equipment costs $100,000.
For over three decades, city and county leaders have relied on SPLOST revenues to make improvements requested by residents and to maintain and upgrade past projects built with SPLOST funds.
The SPLOST will be the single issue on the ballot when voters go to their precincts on March 16. The polls open at 7 a.m.
